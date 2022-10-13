PM Ciuca: Once justice laws are promulgated, Romania can have a positive report lifting CVM

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that after Parliament approves the new justice laws, expected this month, in November Romania can expect a positive report that will lead to the European Commission lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

He was asked when the CVM, under which Romania's progress with judiciary reform is monitored, is expected to be lifted, considering that that would be one of the key conditions for Romania's joining the border-free Schengen Area, told Agerpres.

"First of all, the laws of justice must be passed by Parliament. (...) Next week we hope that the whole process will be completed. We have this permanent coordination with the European Commission and I am convinced that once we approve the laws of justice and they get promulgated, we can have a positive report for lifting the CVM in November," Ciuca told a news conference after touring the Dacia Industrial Platform at Mioveni.