 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca: Once justice laws are promulgated, Romania can have a positive report lifting CVM

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that after Parliament approves the new justice laws, expected this month, in November Romania can expect a positive report that will lead to the European Commission lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

He was asked when the CVM, under which Romania's progress with judiciary reform is monitored, is expected to be lifted, considering that that would be one of the key conditions for Romania's joining the border-free Schengen Area, told Agerpres.

"First of all, the laws of justice must be passed by Parliament. (...) Next week we hope that the whole process will be completed. We have this permanent coordination with the European Commission and I am convinced that once we approve the laws of justice and they get promulgated, we can have a positive report for lifting the CVM in November," Ciuca told a news conference after touring the Dacia Industrial Platform at Mioveni.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.