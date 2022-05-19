PM Ciuca: Presence of Portuguese troops in Romania, living proof NATO supports all member states

The presence of the Portuguese troops in Romania, in Caracal, represents a proof of high solidarity and friendship, as well as "the living proof that NATO is by the side of all member states," regardless of their geographic location in the transatlantic area, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

The Romanian PM paid a visit, together with President Klaus Iohannis and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, 1st Training Battalion "Olt" from Caracal, Olt County.

"In this very complicated and very challenging context to us all, generated by the illegal, unprovoked and massive aggression of Russia against Ukraine, Romania has condemned the invasion and the violation of international law. At the same time, we have had the opportunity to see in real time the functioning of our alliance in a complex crisis, as well as the solidarity expressions that the allies and our partners in the European Union have proven. Portugal has accepted to offer us a generous contribution and we are very grateful for this. The participation of your country, Mr. Prime Minister, in the enhanced vigilance activities in Romania is of a major importance to us, a proof of high solidarity and friendship. The presence of Portuguese soldiers here, in Caracal, is also the living proof that NATO is by the side of all member states, regardless of their geographic location in the transatlantic area," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The Prime Minister voiced satisfaction for the rich bilateral defence agenda and for the sturdy cooperation inside NATO.

"I would like to thank Portugal for the consistent contribution to the multinational structures in Romania, same as I deeply appreciate Portugal's participation in the enhanced vigilance measures in Romania. This could serve as example for similar contributions from other allies," Ciuca underscored.

He also appreciated Portugal's essential contribution to the programme on the multirole aircraft destined to the Romanian Armed forces, as well as the successful acquisition of other 5 F16 aircraft.

"We are looking forward to collaborating for the subsequent modernisation of all components within this defence programme," Ciuca said.

While concluding his speech, the Romanian Prime Minister thanked the Portuguese Prime Minister and servicemen for their presence in Caracal.

AGERPRES.