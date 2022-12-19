PM Ciuca receives European Parliament's president Metsola; energy security, Schengen expansion - among topics discussed

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who is on her first official visit to Romania, the two high-ranking officials having an in-depth exchange of opinions on the topics on the European agenda, with an emphasis on energy security, the management of the Schengen extension, the use of European funds, the support of the economy and the solutions to the energy crisis, the situation generated by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Government, the president of the European Parliament sent a strong message of support for the extension of Schengen with Romania, reiterating the clear and constant position of the European Legislature regarding the accession without delay of the states that meet the criteria required by the acquis of the free space movement.

The prime minister thanked Roberta Metsola for the constant support given to Romania's accession to the Schengen area, including through public declarations of solidarity and recognition of the merits that legitimized a favorable decision at the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs on December 8.

At the same time, the prime minister welcomed the consistent contribution and prominent role played by president Metsola in consolidating the European project, maintaining unity of action and solidarity within the EU and in the relationship with partner states, especially in the current "extremely complicated" geostrategic context. Ciuca emphasized Romania's close partnership and open cooperation with the European Parliament, through its working structures.

"I reconfirm Romania's full commitment to the continuation of dialogue and consultations on current topics of the European agenda. Romania will play an important role in the balanced and consensual approach, which reflects the specificities of each member state in terms of managing the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, of the energy crisis, but also of the challenges we have to protect our citizens and our economies," prime minister Ciuca said.

The prime minister mentioned the importance of the agreement signed on Saturday in Bucharest between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary regarding the strategic partnership in the field of development and transport of green energy and the added value brought by this project to the sustained efforts of the European Union to ensure energy resilience and achieve the goal of transition ecological.

"In this period of crisis, we must remain united and exploit our potential and resources together. Increasing the interconnection capacities for gas and electricity supply is of strategic importance for the European Union and for supporting vulnerable partners in the EU Neighborhood, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine", said Ciuca.