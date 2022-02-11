PM Ciuca: Romania is the first trading partner of the Republic of Moldova, among main investors

Romania is the first trading partner of the Republic of Moldova and one of its main investors and our country wants to further strengthen these positive developments, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca underscored on Friday during a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart, Natalia Gavrilita, in Chisinau.

"Trade volume between Romania and Moldova reached 2.4 billion US dollars in 2021, a record in bilateral relations. We want to strengthen these positive developments in order to fully exploit the huge potential for cooperation existing between our countries, especially through substantial Romanian investments in the Republic of Moldova. In order for this to happen, determined efforts are needed to improve the business environment and the investment climate in the Republic of Moldova," Ciuca said.

He underscored that the Romanian Government is watching "with concern the major challenges" facing the Republic of Moldova in the energy sector.

"We are still by the Republic of Moldova's side in this sensitive area, with significant implications for the citizens," he added.

According to him, the agreement on non-reimbursable financial assistance of 100 million euros will be the "main vector" through which Romania will support in the next period, financially and technically, the efforts of the Republic of Moldova for sustainable development, advancement through reforms, rapprochement with the EU and increase in resilience in key sectors.

"Basically, this agreement will be the instrument through which we intend to support the firm, solid connection of the Republic of Moldova to the European space, through Romania - through roads and bridges, through electricity and gas networks, through local development projects. Agreements aimed at the construction of a bridge over the Prut River between Ungheni and Ungheni, respectively the consolidation of the border road bridge between Galati and Giurgiulesti have a strong practical and symbolic significance when it comes to the connection between Romania and the Republic of Moldova," Nicolae Ciuca explained.

He brought to mind that, in 2020, Romania provided the Republic of Moldova with official development assistance worth a total of 46.8 million euros, mainly in the field of education. At the same time, in 2021, our country donated over half a million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 and over 100,000 rapid antigen tests and a new medical aid, worth over 2 million euros. Farmers in the Republic of Moldova received over 6,000 tonnes of diesel from Romania.

"Thanks to our voluntary contribution, the European Endowment for Democracy organisation has received 300,000 euros in funding for the implementation of projects in support of the civil society and the independent media," he said.

At the same time, Nicolae Ciuca stated that a framework for collaboration is needed to reduce roaming charges, and the document signed on Friday does not amount to an immediate reduction in costs, but provides tools to achieve this goal.

"We are beginning this process today, with the essential involvement of the telephone operators on both banks of the Prut. We hope to have the results that our citizens expect as soon as possible," he said.

Prime Minister Ciuca reiterated his support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova.

"I have sent a firm and sincere message of support to the Government led by Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita for the European path of the Republic of Moldova, under the Bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, as well as for its deep reform process. It should be noted from the outset that the Joint Declaration of the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, and of the President of the Republic of Moldova, Ms. Maia Sandu, signaled a new beginning, providing us with political guidance for relaunching bilateral cooperation," Ciuca also said, Agerpres informs.