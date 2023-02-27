PM Ciuca: Romania is to implement structural reform of education

Romania is to implement a structural reform of education through the package of laws that was drawn up by the Ministry of Education and that was presented by the minister Ligia Deca, says prime minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"The two legislative drafts - which regulate pre-university and higher education - will introduce norms and practices from European states with old traditions in education and with good results on the international level. The pillars on which the two laws are based are also the principles on which PNL has supported in recent years and which is in the presidential report 'Educated Romania': unrestricted access to schooling for all, preventing and combating the phenomenon of school dropout, supporting performance and quality in the educational act", the prime minister wrote on Monday evening on his Facebook page.

According to PM Ciuca, "the most important aspect is the centering of the entire education system on its beneficiaries, pupils and students".

"The educational portfolio, school counseling and the personalized configuration of the program are just some of the elements that will align Romanian education to European standards", the prime minister wrote.AGERPRES