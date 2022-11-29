PM Ciuca: Romania - USA Partnership, at highest level/ Blinken: Romanian people, a source of inspiration

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited, on Tuesday, at the Romanian Athenaeum, together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the photo exhibition "We the People - 25 years of strategic partnership", which presents the key moments of the partnership between Romania and the United States, since 1997.

Antony Blinken, accompanied by the Chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, was welcomed by Prime Minister Ciuca, together with the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and the general director of the George Enescu Philharmonic, Marin Cazacu.

The American Secretary of State and Prime Minister Ciuca visited the Ateneului Hall and witnessed a musical moment, during which a fragment of the Romanian Rhapsody was performed.

The two high officials then took a tour of the exhibition housed in the foyer of the Athenaeum, after which they put their signatures on the Security Cooperation panel, where photos illustrating the cooperation between Romania and the United States in the field of security are presented.

"I am very happy and proud to say that our strategic partnership has reached the highest level in its 25-year history. 25 years represents a very important milestone, which makes us aware that in 1997 a generation was born that grew and matured once with the Strategic Partnership. I am convinced that this generation will do everything in its power to defend freedom, earned rights and democratic values. I am also convinced that this generation, together with the Romanian people, appreciates the real relevance, the real importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States, as well as our membership in the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union," Prime Minister Ciuca said.

He pointed out that the presence in Bucharest of the high American official confirms the interest that the United States gives to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"I assure you that the Government of Romania will do everything in its power to consolidate and expand this strategic partnership," Ciuca added.

The prime minister thanked the US for its commitment, for the presence of its army in Romania and the importance it attaches to the strengthening, deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance, within the political-military component of the partnership.

He also mentioned the importance of the economic dimension of the partnership, emphasizing the growth of American investments in Romania.

The head of the Executive highlighted the cooperation in energy, in the civil nuclear field, materialized by the intention of the USA to finance the construction of reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda and in the project regarding the development of small modular reactors.

"There are, of course, other lines of cooperation in the field of energy. The already announced intention for cooperation in the development of the capabilities of new energy sources, especially wind, is also a very important field. All these steps will ensure the fulfillment of our level of ambition to expand the palette of new energy sources and to gain our energy independence. And of course, our country, together with strategic partners, offers its readiness to support all other countries that need energy and do not have sources and resources to produce it," Nicolae Ciuca emphasised.

The prime minister gave assurances that the Romanian Government, based on common values and interests, will continue to strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the USA, which represents a fundamental pillar of the country's foreign and security policy.

The American secretary of state recalled the moment of the launch of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA, in the context of the visit to Bucharest of American President Bill Clinton.

I was here, in Bucharest, when President Clinton and President Constantinescu announced the launch of this Strategic Partnership. It was a moment when the Romanian people were a source of inspiration for everyone in the search for freedom. I don't think the two presidents could at that time imagine how the situation will be 25 years later, with so many connections in the economic, political and personal relationships. And, as you said, we have an unshakable alliance, based on common values, which we will defend when we are attacked, Antony Blinken said.

He highlighted, for his part, the development of strong relations in the economic field, including the energy field, but he also mentioned the interpersonal relations created in the academic and cultural fields.

The traveling photo exhibition is organized by the Embassy of the United States of America in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and AGERPRES National News Agency and in collaboration with the University of Craiova.

AGERPRES National News Agency contributed to the exhibition with a number of 20 photos from the photo stream and from the photo archive. The Diplomatic Archives Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also contributed 13 photos.

The exhibition focuses on the theme "Noi, Poporul"/"We the People" which is the famous Preamble to the United States Constitution and the embodiment of human ties that form bridges of understanding and cooperation between peoples. Diplomacy and successful bilateral friendship are based on these ties and the common values they encompass, states the US Embassy in Bucharest.

"We the People: 25 years of Strategic Partnership" is an exhibition that extensively captures the interactions between the two peoples, since the beginning of the Strategic Partnership in 1997.

The 150 photographs displayed in this exhibition create a personal framework for the Strategic Partnership, from the past and present, and offer the opportunity to experience the friendship and collaboration between the two peoples in a new way.

Until now, the traveling photo exhibition has been presented in Craiova (August 17 - September 19) and Timisoara (September 27 - October 24).

From October 26 to November 30, it is open in Bucharest.

Next, it will "travel" to Sibiu (8 December 2022 - 10 January 2023), to Cluj-Napoca (11 January - 7 February 2023), to Iasi (8 February - 7 March 2023) and to Constanta (9 March - April 6, 2023).