PM Ciuca sends message to war veterans: Conflict in Ukraine reminds us about the suffering of our grandparents

On Friday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the veterans of the World War II in which he thanked them for everything they did for the homeland and for the Romanian people, Agerpres reports.

The Prime Minister added that in the "illegitimate and unprovoked" conflict in Ukraine, houses, apartment blocks, streets, parks, memories, families, lives were destroyed by the "Russian bullets and bombs," and "this ultimate form of inhumanity cannot remain unpunished.""I extend my greetings and best wishes of good health and long life to those who taught us to cherish freedom, while surviving the terrible horrors of World War II, horrors that we can hardly imagine today. We honour the memory of those who put the country above their own lives, and we pay eternal homage on this day of the Enlightenment Week to those who have written with blood the recent history of Romania. Our generation has the privilege of learning from these life lessons directly from the war veterans, and we, in our turn, we will pass on to our children and grandchildren that their freedom to live, dream and love carries the price paid by our forefathers, with their freedom, love, dreams and life," said the head of Executive.The PM referred to the conflict in Ukraine, underscoring that no one imagined that, seven decades after the end of the World War II, "Europe's peace will once again hang in the balance."The conflict in Ukraine, illegitimate and unprovoked, is awakening in us the horror and suffering of our grandparents. Who would have thought that, more than seven decades after the end of the WWII peace in Europe will hang in the balance once again. We have seen how our neighbours' houses, apartment blocks, streets, parks, memories, families, lives look like - all destroyed by the Russian bullets and bombs. This last form of inhumanity cannot go unpunished. It is our moral duty towards not only the Ukrainian people, but also towards the future generations," added Ciuca.According to the Prime Minister, the unconditional solidarity of the European and NATO partners, as well as the openness with which the Romanians welcomed in their homes those who left the path of war, showed once again that "peace and humanity will always prevail in the face of darkness.""Dear comrades, hand over these history sheets to your children and to your children's children. Their future depends on our choices today. Distinguished war veterans, invalids and war widows, thank you for all you have done for the Romanian people and for our motherland! On your day, personally and on behalf of the Romanian Government, I greet you comrades and wish you to stay in good health and have a long life! Many returns of the day! I have the honour to salute you!" Ciuca said.