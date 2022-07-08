 
     
PM Ciuca sends Muslim believers wishes of peace and good health on Kurban Bayrami holiday

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sends the Romanian Muslim community wishes of peace, good health and prosperity, as they prepare to celebrate Kurban Bayrami - the Feast of Sacrifice.

"Starting Saturday, July 9, Muslims in Romania celebrate for four days Kurban Bayrami - the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the most important events in the Islamic religion. The public celebration of religious beliefs is a sign of peace, tolerance and inter-ethnic and intercultural harmony. I convey to the Muslim believers in our country wishes for peace, good health and prosperity, and may the Feast of Sacrifice - Kurban Bayrami bring light into their souls and hearts," the Prime Minister said as cited in a statement issued by the government's Press Office. AGERPRES

