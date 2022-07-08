PM Ciuca sends Muslim believers wishes of peace and good health on Kurban Bayrami holiday

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sends the Romanian Muslim community wishes of peace, good health and prosperity, as they prepare to celebrate Kurban Bayrami - the Feast of Sacrifice.

"Starting Saturday, July 9, Muslims in Romania celebrate for four days Kurban Bayrami - the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the most important events in the Islamic religion. The public celebration of religious beliefs is a sign of peace, tolerance and inter-ethnic and intercultural harmony. I convey to the Muslim believers in our country wishes for peace, good health and prosperity, and may the Feast of Sacrifice - Kurban Bayrami bring light into their souls and hearts," the Prime Minister said as cited in a statement issued by the government's Press Office. AGERPRES