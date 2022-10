On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the proposal to take over the office of Minister of National Defence from Angel Tilvar, the Government informs, told Agerpres.

Senator Angel Tilvar is the proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the office of Minister of Defence, the president of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, informs on Monday.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the National Political Council of PSD.