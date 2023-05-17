PM Ciuca, Swiss ambassador evaluate potential of areas such as railway transport, banking and insurance

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca received, on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace, the ambassador of the Swiss Confederation in Romania, Arthur Mattli, on the occasion of the end of the diplomatic mission.

According to a Government press release, the two interlocutors appreciated the very good quality of bilateral relations, noting the upward trend in recent years both in terms of political dialogue and in the economic field and sectoral cooperation, by increasing the volume of commercial exchanges and investments.

"During the dialogue, the development potential of sectors such as railway transport, banking and insurance, research and innovation, which complement the areas in which Romania and Switzerland already cooperate," the press release states.

Prime minister Ciuca thanked ambassador Mattli for his direct contribution to boosting the Romanian-Swiss bilateral relationship and wished him success in his future work.AGERPRES