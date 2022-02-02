PM Ciuca: The 15 years since Romania's accession to EU meant significant changes to citizens' benefit

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the years that have passed since Romania's accession to the European Union have meant significant changes to the benefit of Romanian citizens.

"The 15 years since the accession of Romania have meant significant changes to the benefit of our citizens. Furthermore, there was a period in which we understood the importance and we supported a strong, united, cohesive European Union. Romania wanted to join the Union and was received following the wish of Romanians, who desired democracy, freedom, market economy, when they took to the street to topple the totalitarian communist regime," said Ciuca, at the solemn session of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, dedicated to the anniversary of 15 years since the accession of Romania to the EU.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the stability, prosperity and security of Romania are guaranteed through membership in EU and NATO, recalling that this year started with a series of worrying developments in the Vicinity of the European Union, Agerpres.ro informs.

The head of the Executive showed that European expertise and financing have made an indissoluble mark on nearly all economic domains, whether we are speaking of projects for rehabilitation or infrastructure at the local or regional level, about supporting development and modernizing Romanian agriculture or about participating in research projects.

"After accession to the EU, the Gross Domestic Product of Romania tripled (2006 - 342.7 billion RON, 2021 - 1,190 billion RON), while the GDP per capita became almost four times higher (2006 - 16,170 RON, 2021 - 61,368 RON)," he said.

The Prime Minister added that, 15 years on from the accession to the EU, there is a new determining perspective for Romania's future, mentioning that in order to implement reforms and investments, Romania will benefit, in the 2021 - 2027 period, from around 80 billion euro, through the 2021-2027 multiannual budget, as well as the European Plan for Recovery/ Next Generation EU (NGEU).

He expressed his conviction that, in equal measure, the EU and its member states must continue to work with strategic partners - states and organizations, with which it has in common values and with which it shares the objective of a fair and durable society, based on democracy, human rights, rule of law and market economy.