PM Ciuca to present gov't priorities at meetings in Brussels with EU, NATO high officials

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will convey the "absolute" openness of the new government for strengthening the dialogue with the European institutions during his meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, while presenting its priorities, with an emphasis on the efficient management of the COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and acceleration of preparations for the ecological and digital transition.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will have a working dinner with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EC Executive Vice President for the European Climate Pact, Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager, and Executive Vice President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis, as well as with Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport.

According to a government statement, the head of the Executive will underscore Romania's commitment to help strengthen the resilience of the European Union and its member states in the current pandemic context and "in the light of lessons learned" from the recent crisis.

"At the same time, Prime Minister Ciuca will address the issue of energy security, with an emphasis on energy prices and maintaining the role of gas and nuclear energy during the ecological transition period, an essential element for Romania's economic stability. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will underscore the importance of taking steps to support the digital transition, highlighting the contribution that the implementation of the PNRR will be able to make to achieve this goal, complementary to the efforts of economic recovery. He will also discuss the files regarding the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism and the one referring to Romania's accession to the Schengen area," the same press release reads.

According to the release, the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will address current issues on the security agenda, with a focus on developments in the Eastern Neighbourhood and the Black Sea region.

Discussions will also focus on the future NATO Strategic Concept to be adopted next year at the Madrid Summit, in the negotiation of which "Romania is determined to get substantially involved," including in the context in which Romania was the first allied state to support, since November 2019, the need to update this programmatic document.

At the same time, Prime Minister Ciuca will reiterate the Romanian government's determination to actively contribute to the missions and operations of the North Atlantic Alliance and will reiterate the Executive's commitments regarding the allied defence spending.