PM Ciuca to visit Chisinau Friday for joint meeting of Romania, Republic of Moldova governments

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will visit Chisinau on Friday for the joint meeting of the two Governments, Romanian and Moldovan, and he will meet with members of Parliament but also with representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Church in the Republic of Moldova, informs the Executive.

Thus, at 9.30, the prime minister will be received by his Moldovan counterpart, Natalia Gavrilita. At 10.00, he will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Stephen the Great and Saint, together with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova and shortly after this event he will participate in the flower-laying ceremony at the bust of poet Mihai Eminescu, together with his counterpart, with whom he will then have a one-on-one meeting, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to a release from the Executive, at 10.55 a joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will begin, after which the agreed bilateral documents will be signed.

After the joint statements of the two senior officials, at 2.35 pm, Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and then with the President of Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

At the end of the visit to the Republic of Moldova, the prime minister will have a meeting with the representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Church from the neighboring country, and at the end of the visit, in Bucharest, the head of the Romanian Executive will make a press statement.