PM Ciuca: 'Until May end we organize one more meeting of Local Elected Officials League'

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, has met on Friday with members of the National Liberal Party branches in Braila, Galati and Buzau, occasion on which the Liberal mayors conveyed what the problems of the communities they administer are, such as delayed projects, excessive bureaucracy, lack of personnel, inadequate wages.

"Today, in Braila and Buzau, I met with members of the National Liberal Party from three important organizations: Braila, Galati and Buzau. I was glad for the openness with which the mayors spoke and the honesty with which they said what the problems of the communities they administer are: projects or even programs that are delayed, excessive bureaucracy, lack of personnel, inadequate wages or unjustified constraints in applying some regulations. I thanked people for their confidence and reminded them that the door to the headquarters of the party is always open, that we will conduct demarches to solve the issues encountered in local communities," wrote the Prime Minister on Facebook.

He showed that, as Prime Minister, he assumed responsibility to start as many projects in as short of a time frame as possible, Agerpres.ro informs.

"All of these will address, mainly, the development of local communities and improvement of living conditions for citizens. Until the end of May we will organize a meeting of the League of Local Elected Officials, in order to discuss projects, programmes, financing directions, all so necessary. I wish that we find solutions together, but I also need the support of all Liberals in order to finish what we began and to start projects that will take Romania out of crisis," said Ciuca.