PM Ciuca: We have agreed with EC approval for projects worth 10 billion euros from 2021-2027 Framework.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, that Romania has "already" agreed with the European Commission to approve investment projects worth 10 billion euros from the 2021-2027 Financial Framework, told Agerpres.

With these funds, he pointed out, at the beginning of the Government meeting, he will be able to continue financing the infrastructure projects of transport, water and sewerage, natural gas, as well as those in the areas of education, health and urban mobility.

"On the work agenda of the Government, at this moment, we have several decisions that we will have to approve. I think it is important to communicate the fact that we already have the first conclusions of the delegation led by the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Mr. Marcel Bolos in Brussels, and, at this moment, we have already agreed together with the Commission on the approval for investment projects worth 10 billion euros from the 2021 - 2027 Financial Framework. (...) As such, all these matters will have to be materialised in government decisions and we will stick to this calendar, as we assumed, because our chance to continue fulfilling the objectives of the government programme and the assumed reforms is to attract all the money that the European Union makes available through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as through the cohesion funds," Ciuca said.