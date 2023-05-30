PM Ciuca: We need more efficient state budget collection

A more efficient state budget collection is needed, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Tuesday on the government's Facebook page.

The prime minister said that he has dismissed the head of the National Customs Authority and that he has taken note of the resignations of the heads of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) and the National Agency for Mineral Resources, stressing that a more efficient collection system is needed, so that the budget might have the necessary resources for the public policies expected by citizens.

"The economic growth we have achieved must be felt by the people, and to achieve this, state institutions must be more efficient. After a year in which the GDP of the country grew by 49 billion euro, we must also find the same dynamic in the budget revenues. We need a more efficient collection system, so that the budget has the necessary resources for the public policies expected by citizens. Today, I have dismissed the head of the National Customs Authority and I have taken note of the resignations of the heads of ANAF and the National Agency for Mineral Resources. The reform of these institutions must be accelerated, through digitisation, professionalisation of employees and streamlining of working procedures. This is the only way we will be able to use the good results of the economy in the public interest and meet social needs," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The head of Executive underlined that by continuing massive investment programmes, collecting revenues correctly and exploiting natural resources, "Romania will enter a new stage of modernisation, for the benefit of all its citizens".AGERPRES