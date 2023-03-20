PM Ciuca welcomes Latvian parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Smiltens

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government a delegation led by Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Edvards Smiltens.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Executive in Bucharest remarked that the visit of the Latvian lawmakers reflects the excellent stage of Romania - Latvia bilateral relations.

Ciuca also emphasized the cooperation between the two states within NATO and the EU, as well as in regional formats such as the Three Seas Initiative, underscoring the importance of further developing connectivity for achieving bilateral goals.

In his turn, the Speaker of the Latvian Parliament said that the visit to Bucharest is symbolic, in the current context where as strong as possible cooperation is required.

Also, the senior Latvian official referred to the need to further provide support to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. AGERPRES