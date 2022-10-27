PM Ciuca:Talks with EC head also aimed at adjustments to PNRR, including 9.4pct limit of GDP to pensions budget

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated that within the discussions with President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leryen regarding the fulfillment of the commitments Romania has assumed within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), also discussed, among other matters, was the topic of adjusting some targets and benchmarks and the possibility of replacing the provision regarding the percentage of 9.4pct of the GDP for pensions with an indicator related to financial discipline, told Agerpres.

"We also discussed the aspect of adjusting a series of benchmarks and targets, so that they can be achieved by 2026. The pension chapter is of great interest. I specifically discussed this aspect, I presented that there is that limit of 9.4pct in the PNRR for the pensions budget and we agreed that it is possible to replace this indicator with another one, which takes into account the World Bank study and an indicator of financial discipline," PM Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to Brussels.

The PM mentioned that the discussion with the EC President was one of principle, following to go over the technical details at the level of experts.