PM Dancila: BRUA project, of national, regional interest to increase gas supply security

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated Romania's Ministry of Economy and the Transgaz national natural gas transmission corporation on Friday on starting construction on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria (BRUA) pipeline, saying it is a project of national and regional relevance that will make a significant contribution to increasing gas supply security.

Transgaz has informed having started on Monday construction on the BRUA pipeline, a project of national interest, namely Phase 1, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Economy.