PM Dancila: BRUA project, of national, regional interest to increase gas supply security

conducta gaze

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated Romania's Ministry of Economy and the Transgaz national natural gas transmission corporation on Friday on starting construction on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria (BRUA) pipeline, saying it is a project of national and regional relevance that will make a significant contribution to increasing gas supply security.


"I would like to congratulate the Ministry of Economy and Transgaz on having started construction on the BRUA pipeline, a project supported by the European Commission, where European funds are used, a project of national interest and also of regional interest. It will make a significant contribution to increasing gas supply security," said Dancila.

Transgaz has informed having started on Monday construction on the BRUA pipeline, a project of national interest, namely Phase 1, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Economy.

