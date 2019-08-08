PM Dancila: I call on JusMin to urgently finalise analysis on criminal legislation and come up with amendment proposals

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila called on Minister of Justice Ana Birchall, on Thursday, to "urgently" finalise the analysis regarding the criminal legislation in the case of serious and very serious crimes, so as to come up "in the shortest time" with proposals to amend and supplement the law.

"At the Ministry of Justice, an analysis of criminal law in the case of serious and very serious crimes has been initiated. A package will be carried out with proposals to amend and supplement the legislation on several aspects: prohibiting the possibility of conditional release for serious and very serious crimes, the clearer definition of the act of kidnapping, a phenomenon that we have been witnessing more and more often in the last years towards vulnerable persons, and the establishment by law of greater punishment lengths, the clarification of the judicial bodies' duties and of other aspects of the legislation, so that we can prevent other tragedies. I urge the Minister of Justice to finalize the analysis as a matter of urgency, so that, in the shortest time, she can make proposals to amend and supplement the legislation. As I have told you, we will take all necessary measures for the proper functioning of the institutions responsible for the safety of citizens and for strengthening the fight against criminality," the prime minister said at the beginning of the Executive's meeting.