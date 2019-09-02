PM Dancila: Melescanu accepts Senate leadership as he does not agree with ALDE-PRO Romania alliance

Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila said on Monday that her party could have claimed the position of Senate President, but proposed to Teodor Melescanu because the seat belonged to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), and the Social-Democrats wanted to show that they are "correct to the very end."

"I had a talk with Mr. Melescanu related to the Senate leadership, I made this proposal to him. Mr. Melescanu accepted in the idea that he does not agree with the ALDE - PRO Romania coalition. The seat belonged to ALDE and we wanted to show that we were correct to the very end. We could have had [e.n. a minister] from the PSD, but we wanted to show that we are correct to the very end," said Dancila in Parliament.

Asked if those in ALDE are collaborators of the PSD from now on, Dancila replied: "Those who want to; there will be some who will go to PRO Romania, others who will show responsibility and will go with the Social Democratic Party, as they did at the beginning, it depends on the way each one approaches this aspect and the way they treat the government seriously and the projects with which they came in front of the citizens."