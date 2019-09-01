PM dancila: My belief is no-confidence motion will not pass; cannot replace government with nothing

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n) acting chairperson, said on Sunday in Mamaia, Constanta County, that she believes the no-confidence motion against the Government will not pass because there are "people of good faith" in Parliament and there is no alternative.

"In connection with relinquishing governing, we will not leave the government," said Dancila, adding that she does not want to disappoint the electorate that voted for PSD in 2016.

She argued that if the no-confidence motion passes, she will respect Parliament's vote and will move to the opposition, but she believes that this will not happen.

"If a motion is filed in Romania's Parliament and this motion passes, I will respect the vote in Romania's Parliament, but we will fight in the opposition in this situation. My belief is that the motion will not pass, that there are people of good faith in Romania's Parliament, who see that there is no other alternative, that (...) we cannot replace a government with a political program with nothing, that the opponent's attacks do not replace a government program and I believe that we will go forward, that with you we will win the presidential elections. After 15 years the Social Democratic Party will have a social-democratic president, we will have a social-democratic government and we will be able to work together to solve all the things we have not been able to solve until now," said Viorica Dancila.