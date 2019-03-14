PM Dancila on Brexit: We are ready for any scenario; UK situation has to be clarified

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday that the European Union and the EU Council presidency are ready for "any scenario" related to Brexit.

"As you know, there is a European summit next week that will discuss the matter. From the point of view of the EU, from the point of view of the rotating presidency, we are ready for any scenario. As you can see, the situation in the UK has to be clarified. An extension is being considered until before the election to the European Parliament, because if election time is exceeded, there must also be a competition in the UK for the MEP seats in the European Parliament again. I have seen that there is the scenario of a new referendum in the UK; it is important what they decided as well as what is going to be decided at the European Council meeting next week in Brussels; once again, we are ready for any scenario. As far as we are concerned, we would like an orderly exit of the UK from the European Union, if that is decided," Dancila told a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague, asked to comment on the latest developments in Brexit, according to footage posted on Youtube by the Romanian Government.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is on an official visit to the Czech Republic on Friday.