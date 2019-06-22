PM Dancila: We haven't discussed reshuffle in PSD's CExN meeting

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday in Neptun that the topic of a Government reshuffle wasn't discussed in the National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"I've seen this thing [lists of ministers to be reshuffled circulate in the press], we haven't discuss about a reshuffle in the National Executive Committee meeting. I will tell you after we tackle this topic. For us, there are other discussions, we have a congress, we haven't talked about reshuffle, therefore, I cannot tell you if a minister or another is to be reshuffled," Dancila stated, when asked whether the current Gov't formula goes on.

She added that it must be calculated very well if a reshuffle or restructuring is to be made.

When asked whether, after the PSD congress, discussions about changes in the Executive are to be carried out, Dancila stated no.

Interim Chairperson of the PSD and PM Viorica Dancila meets on Saturday in Neptun, with leaders of the county branches, in order to discuss the preparation of the Congress on 29 June, as well as the party activity in the next period.