 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: We haven't discussed reshuffle in PSD's CExN meeting

Marius Tucă Show
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday in Neptun that the topic of a Government reshuffle wasn't discussed in the National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"I've seen this thing [lists of ministers to be reshuffled circulate in the press], we haven't discuss about a reshuffle in the National Executive Committee meeting. I will tell you after we tackle this topic. For us, there are other discussions, we have a congress, we haven't talked about reshuffle, therefore, I cannot tell you if a minister or another is to be reshuffled," Dancila stated, when asked whether the current Gov't formula goes on.

She added that it must be calculated very well if a reshuffle or restructuring is to be made.

When asked whether, after the PSD congress, discussions about changes in the Executive are to be carried out, Dancila stated no.

Interim Chairperson of the PSD and PM Viorica Dancila meets on Saturday in Neptun, with leaders of the county branches, in order to discuss the preparation of the Congress on 29 June, as well as the party activity in the next period.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.