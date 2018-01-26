PM-designate, on new Cabinet: There are new names and ministers of former gov't

Prime Minister-designate Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that the new Government will include new names, but also ministers of the former Cabinet.

"I have participated in the evaluation, analysis of the proposals on the future PSD-ALDE Cabinet [Social Democratic Party-Alliance of Liberals and Democrats]. Together with the PSD-ALDE leaders, we assessed the proposals made for the future ministers. During the National Executive Committee [CExN] meeting, these people will be submitted to voting inside the party (...) There are also new names, and ministers of the former Cabinet as well," Viorica Dancila said before the PSD's CExN meeting.She said she would also go to the ALDE meeting."I will go to the ALDE meeting. The time is very short and I believe I have to grant more time for discussions to our colleagues in the ruling coalition," the PM-designate added.Asked what she wants to reply to President Klaus Iohannis in respect to the ministers with integrity issues, Dancila said: "At the moment, I am the proposal of the ruling coalition for the prime minister office, made to Mr President Iohannis. Mr President Iohannis has sent the designation to Parliament. I cannot make statements as a prime minister, for the moment, in the context in which I am not a prime minister yet."

