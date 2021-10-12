PM-designate to start talks over new gov't, asking for restoration of coalition to original formula

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dacian Ciolos, recently designated prime minister, will start today talks with the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the group of national minority lawmakers for the formation of a new government.

Ciolos was nominated on Monday evening by President Klaus Iohannis as the candidate for the position of prime minister.

Also on Monday evening, the National Bureau of the Save Romania Union picked its negotiating team, which consists of Dan Barna, Anca Dragu, Catalin Drula, Vlad Voiculescu, and Ionut Mosteanu, Agerpres informs.

A team working on the governing agenda was also established, made up of Cristian Ghinea, Oana Toiu, Anca Dragu, Claudiu Nasui, and Dragos Pislaru.

"In line with our consistent attitude since the general election, the first step is to invite PNL, UDMR and national minorities to talks for the formation of a new government. We are demanding the restoration of the ruling coalition to its initial form, and we are waiting for a reciprocity signal on the part of our colleagues. We hope that they will show political responsibility in the eleventh hour. The National Bureau has decided to send official invitations to meet PNL, UDMR and national minority lawmakers tomorrow to discuss reforming the governing coalition," Ciolos is quoted as saying in a press statement.

Under Article 103 of the Romanian Constitution, the President of Romania shall designate a candidate to the office of prime minister, as a result of his consultation with the party which has obtained absolute majority in Parliament, or -unless such majority exists - with the parties represented in Parliament.

The candidate to the office of prime minister shall, within ten days of his designation, seek the vote of confidence of Parliament upon the programme and complete list of the government.

The programme and list of the government shall be debated upon by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in joint sitting.

Parliament shall grant confidence to the government by a majority vote of the deputies and senators.