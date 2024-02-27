Subscription modal logo Premium

PM: I believe that we will have a joint PSD-PNL candidate for Bucharest City Hall

captura video
ciolacu, cotroceni

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, expressed his belief that there will be a PSD - PNL (National Liberal Party) PNL joint candidate for Bucharest City Hall.

Asked, in Parliament, if he agrees with a joint PSD-PNL candidate in the Bucharest City Hall elections, Ciolacu replied: "I think we will have a common candidate."

Regarding the sectors of Bucharest, he mentioned that it has not yet been decided in the coalition whether the two governing parties will support joint candidates.

The prime minister was also asked if PSD would accept that this joint candidate for the Capital should be a businessman.

"It is not right for me and Mr. Nicolae Ciuca (PNL leader, ed. n.) to first discuss these things with the press and then with our colleagues in the coalition. You saw last time, immediately after the decision, I appeared in front of the press and answered all your questions," Marcel Ciolacu pointed out.

