PM Nicoale Ciuca, Armenian ForMin Ararat Mirzoyan discuss security situation in Extended Black Sea Region

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on an official visit to Romania.

According to a government press release, the security situation in the Extended Black Sea Region, generated by Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine, the events after the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the developments of the peace process in the region.

The parties also discussed at length the state of bilateral relations.

The Romanian prime minister stressed the need to build on the good bilateral relations in order to increase the level of trade for the benefit of both countries. At the same time, Prime Minister Ciuca stressed the importance of stabilizing the region and the steps towards peace, announcing full support for the peace process launched by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and participation in the European peace mission in Armenia.

"The peace process must move forward and the situation in the region must be resolved on the basis of international law, with respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all states," the Romanian premier said.

According to the cited source, the promotion of democratic reforms in the region is of primary importance, as is the rapprochement with the formats offered by the European Union, including from the perspective of strengthening democracy in this extended Black Sea region, which could give Armenia a more active role from the perspective of economic projects in relation to the European Union. AGERPRES