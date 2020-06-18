PM Orban assures pork producers of Gov't's availability for measures to support fair farmers

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban gave assurances to representatives of the Pork Producers Association in Romania (APCPR) of the entire availability of the Government "for measures to support fair farmers who carry out their activity with the observance of the legal framework and biosecurity norms."

According to a post of the Government's Facebook page, the discussions which took place at the Victoria Palace on Thursday, were aimed at this traditional sector of the Romanian economy and the difficulties encountered by the exploitations in Romania because of the African swine fever outbreaks.

"The emphasis was placed on the necessity of some coherent regulations in the area and their firm and unitary implementation, including in terms of registration and traceability of swine herds, so that the pig rearing and marketing activities, both in private households and in larger exploitations be carried out in biosecurity conditions. Moreover, also brought into discussions were the necessary measures to prevent pig contamination in the exploitations from the wild boar population," the quoted source mentions.

In this context, the PM gave assurances to the pork producers representatives of the entire availability of the Government for measures "to support fair farmers, who carry out their activity with the observance of the legal framework and biosecurity norms."

"Rearing pigs, a traditional activity in Romania, must be continued, but with the observance of rules imposed to limit, as quickly as possible, the spreading of African swine fever outbreaks, until the eradication of this disease." the PM underscored.

The consultations were also attended by Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros, representatives of the Environment Ministry and the National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority.