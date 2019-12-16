 
     
PM Orban: Best way to change electoral legislation is a parliamentary debate

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the best way to change the electoral legislation is a parliamentary debate, in reference to mayors being elected in two rounds.

"There are three ways to change the electoral legislation: the emergency ordinance, the responsibility assumption, the normal parliamentary debate. The best of them is a parliamentary debate, especially through the Chamber of Deputies, where there is a possibility to reach a majority that will support this draft law. (...) The responsibility assumption and the emergency ordinance, particularly, regarding the electoral system are procedures that cannot be put into practice immediately because there is a possibility of a constitutional check. (...) We haven't completely ruled out other options. We will see how debates evolve in the Chamber of Deputies," Orban said at Parliament.

He criticized the fact that the Chamber's Standing Bureau denied PNL's request to introduce on the plenary session agenda the drafts on the election of mayors in two rounds and the abrogation of Ordinance 40 referring to the election of the County Council presidents.

