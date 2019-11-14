PM Orban: Doborgea - model of ethnic coexistence, a lesson of accepting you neighbour

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban conveyed a message on Thursday on the occasion of the Day of Dobrogea (Dobruja) and the celebration of 141 years since its union with Romania.

"The union of Dobrogea with Romania represented an act of moral and historic alignment, due to the courage and sacrifice of the Romanians in the Independence War. The transformation, modernisation and unification process of Dobrogea with the other historic provinces contribute, in a defining manner, to the construction of the Romanian nation, founded on citizens' cohesion and solidarity around common values and projects, but also on acceptance and tolerance. In the context of a European Union in which nationalism tends to gain followers and leave behind in oblivion the ideals of the community, Dobrogea is a model of ethnic coexistence, a path to follow for multi-culturality and tolerance, a lesson of accepting your neighbour. The ethnic and cultural mosaic provides power to this historic region and distinguishes it through diversity," reads PM Orban's message, according to a Gov't release.According to the PM, Dobrogea and Doborogea inhabitants, together with all the other Romanians, should carry on "the beliefs and values which made the Union possible 141 years ago: a powerful state, democratic, able to defend its citizens and ensure the observance of fundamental rights.""Together, with common ideals and projects, assumed with responsibility by public institutions, citizens, civil society and political class, we can develop as a nation and as a country. The true union lies in the manner in which citizens, alongside state institutions, manage to harmonise and live together in peace and understanding, which Dobrogea has proven over the years. Many happy returns to Dobrogea inhabitants! Many happy returns to Dobrogea!," the PM added.