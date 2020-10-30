PM Orban says no increases in duties, taxes

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the government's fundamental goal is to boost economic recovery and will not put fiscal barriers to companies, reiterating that duties and taxes will not increase, according to AGERPRES.

"I say it from the outset that we will not increase duties and taxes. I say it once again, because (...) once every two days there is some nonsense taken over without any connection. We categorically support the flat income tax and we will not hike fees and taxes. It is against the fundamental objective of the government, which is to boost economic recovery. On the contrary, we have a lot of support programmes for companies, both small and medium-sized enterprises and large companies. Also, we have considered an entire system to support the conduct of new private investments either by Romanian or foreign investors. We will also come up with other measures to support the business community," Orban said after attending the "National Ranking of Romania's Privately-owned Companies" organised by the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

He added that the government's goal is to create a friendly environment for those who want to start up in business or want to grow their companies.

According to him, an important part of the proposals to support the business community, to encourage entrepreneurial behaviour from the school age made by entrepreneurs are extremely serious and are to be introduced in the government programme.