PM Orban to Romanians in Paris: Romania is poorer without you; never forget that Romania is 'home'

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told the leaders of the Romanian community in France he met on Tuesday evening at the Romanian Embassy in Paris that Romania is "a little poorer" without them, urging them to never forget that Romania is "home" and help it "when needed", according to AGERPRES.

"I am glad that we are together on this rainy evening, and I want to thank you for coming even though the weather is not very friendly. I was looking forward to this meeting, when I made my schedule: between the moments of the visit I especially wanted to have this meeting, of course, with some of the Romanians who live here in Paris and I am very happy that we are together Looking at you, I am even more proud of my country, I see so many Romanians who have managed in lets' call it a foreign country, even if France is not as foreign as other countries. Romania is a little poorer without you, never forget that Romania is 'home' and it is our country. I realise how strong Romania could become with such people in the countries of the world and especially in the European Union, if we could vibrate together, act together for the common interests we have," Orban said in a speech delivered at the Romanian Embassy in Paris, Behague Palace, before members of the Romanian community in France attending the meeting.

The prime minister said the official visit to France on Monday and Tuesday was "almost a miracle" given the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries, but described it as "consistent."

Orban mentioned as the central topic of the visit the signing of the updated roadmap of the strategic partnership between Romania and France for the next four years with his French counterpart Jean Castex, and also his meetings held at the OECD, with leaders of the French business community and those with the chairs of the National Assembly and the French Senate.

He mentioned as a memory for himself of his trip a walk he took on Tuesday down the Promenade Marie de Roumanie in Paris, on the Seine quay.

At the end of his speech, Orban told the Romanians in Paris of his esteem and good wishes to them.

"Never feel alone. I want you to succeed in your career and don't forget to keep in touch with Romania and help Romania when needed," Orban said.