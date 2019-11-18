 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: We will decide to replace Pension House head, modernize institution

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he will replace the chairman of the National Pension House, Ioan Petru Caprariu, and that he is considering modernizing the institution, which is ''completely unadapted to the 21st century".

Orban was asked by the press about the situation at the Pension House, where 45,000 files are delayed.

"They are behind deadline [the files]. We will definitely decide to replace the chairman of the Pension House and especially a process of modernizing the Pension House, which is completely unadapted to the 21st century, as procedures need to be streamlined, digitalisation and an increase in the quality of services for pensioners are necessary," the prime minister said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.