PM Orban: We will decide to replace Pension House head, modernize institution

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he will replace the chairman of the National Pension House, Ioan Petru Caprariu, and that he is considering modernizing the institution, which is ''completely unadapted to the 21st century".

Orban was asked by the press about the situation at the Pension House, where 45,000 files are delayed.

"They are behind deadline [the files]. We will definitely decide to replace the chairman of the Pension House and especially a process of modernizing the Pension House, which is completely unadapted to the 21st century, as procedures need to be streamlined, digitalisation and an increase in the quality of services for pensioners are necessary," the prime minister said.