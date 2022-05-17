PM, Sheep Breeders' Association representatives discuss sheep husbandry development

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of Agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu met on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace of Government with the representatives of the Sheep Breeders' Association to look at the opportunities arising from the use of European funds for sheep husbandry, as well as at the solutions required for the development of this sector, the government said in a release.

According to the cited document, the Prime Minister pointed out that agriculture is a priority for the Executive, especially as the country's food security largely depends on the support provided to state farmers through both European funds and financing from the national budget.The Premier gave assurances regarding the government's support for this sector, stating that the necessary solutions will be identified together with the Minister of Agriculture and implemented in partnership with the state institutions.The farmers presented the challenges they face, such as pasture use, product processing, genotyping or labor. AGERPRES