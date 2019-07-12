PM Viorica Dancila: Romania leaves solid foundation for next chapter of European construction

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila believes that by holding the presidency of the EU Council, Romania has reconfirmed that it is "a strong voice and a serious partner that leaves a solid foundation for the next chapter of the European construction."

"It was a term marked by performance in which Romania has proven its strong attachment to European values and has worked to strengthen the grand European project, for a Union of the citizens, the freedoms, the efforts and of our common forces. We are proud of the results and we want all Romanians to feel this pride because our country has reconfirmed that it is a strong voice and a serious partner that leaves a solid foundation for the next chapter of the European construction," Dancila wrote Friday on Facebook.On Friday evening, at the Romanian Athenaeum, an event dedicated to the conclusiom of the term of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union will take place.