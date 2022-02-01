PNL has not changed opinion towards pension and salary draft laws, Citu says

The president of the Senate, Florin Citu, declared on Tuesday that the party he is heading, PNL (co-ruling National Liberal Party) has not changed its opinion regarding the legislative draft law regarding the pension and wage system, mentioning that it was approved in Government last year, was sent to Parliament and will go through the select committees' debates, Agerpres reports.

"It is a draft law that we approved last year in Government, sent to Parliament, it is being discussed, it will go through the committees today. We have not changed our opinion since then until now (...). Seeing as there are talks now regarding the pension reform, the salary form, many of these draft laws we will either approve sooner and will come into effect, or we implement or incorporate them in the new pension and wage system's reform," Citu specified.The liberal leader was asked if PNL will take responsibility in the coalition for supporting this draft law in Parliament, meaning increasing age of retirement and forbidding the cumulation of pension with salary.Citu specified that the topic will be discussed in the coalition, including PSD (co-ruling Social Democratic Party)'s position towards this topic."If they will not support (it), then we will see in the coalition," Citu said.