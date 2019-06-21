PNL's Orban: Iohannis as head of European Council would offer Romania many opportunities

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban on Thursday night stated in reference to the possibility for Klaus Iohannis be elected president of the European Council, that he wishes for the latter to be the PNL candidate to Romania's presidency, yet on the other hand, Klaus Iohannis would have the opportunity "to help Romania very much from this position" (of president of the European Council, ed. n.).

"The fact that they talk about the possibility that the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis could fill a position so important as the presidency of the European Council shows very clearly the reputation he is enjoying, his European recognition, the fact that a trustworthiness exists in the ability of the President of Romania to cover such a job. I'm confident that the president is mature enough, has the ability to make high analysis so that he makes the decision in this case. (...) Obviously I wish for President Klaus Iohannis be our candidate to the Presidency of Romania, yet for Romania the presence of president Iohannis in the position of European Council president would bring many opportunities and Romania's president would have the occasion to represent Romania and help Romania very much from this position," Ludovic Orban told the private Realitatea TV broadcaster.Asked if Klaus Iohannis becomes president of the European Council the liberals are prepared to have another candidate for the presidential election, Orban said that Iohannis is today (Thursday, ed. n.) the PNL candidate for the position of president of Romania."The PNL will certainly have the candidate who will win the presidential election. But such a decision will be obviously made in this event I wouldn't like to discuss right now. You've noticed that the president was extremely cautious and refused to comment the rumors or assessments that are elaborated in the media. The PNL candidate for the presidency of Romania is today Klaus Iohannis. The decision on the backing of the presidential candidate cannot be made by the party's leader, it can only be made by the party's National Council, but the PNL National Council has unanimously decided to back the candidacy of president Klaus Iohannis," Ludovic Orban asserted.