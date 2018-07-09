PNL's Orban: President Iohannis chooses Romania's interest over personal interest

National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Monday with respect to president Klaus Iohannis' decision to remove from office Laura Codruta Kovesi as chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) that the head of state chose Romania's interest over his personal interest.

"PNL has taken note of President Klaus Iohannis' decision to act on the Constitutional Court of Romania's decision. We are convinced the President has analysed the situation and had strong reasons to make this decision. As far as we are concerned, between his personal interest and Romania's interest, the president has chosen Romania's interest because had he not acted on CCR's decision Romania could have been exposed to the risk of triggering events that would have created social turmoil, that would have separated the Romanian society, given birth to division and social conflicts, would have seriously damaged Romania's image in the world and moreover, would have placed under question mark Romania's good exercising of the presidency of the Council of the European Union," Orban said in Parliament.He underscored that president Iohannis is and will be "a supporter of the fight against corruption, of the independence of Justice, of democracy, of Romania's Euro-Atlantic trajectory, a supporter of the rights and fundamental freedoms of the Romanian citizens who are righteous, fair, honest, law-abiding and who need a new government.""PNL will continue the fight against Dragnea [Social Democratic Party's leader, e.n.]'s clan, against the current government majority that wants to bury Romania. PNL will fight with all the weapons at its disposal, using all the procedures to achieve a few fundamental objectives: preventing the entry into force of the Justice laws, of the Criminal Code and Criminal procedure Code, putting a stop to the permanent aggression of the government majority against the state's institutions, the good functioning of democracy in Romania. PNL will fight to firmly maintain Romania in the family of the developed nations, will strongly militate for maintaining our commitments as EU state, as NATO state and for putting into practice the Strategic Partnership with the United States," the PNL Chair added.Ludovic Orban conveyed a warning and an appeal."I am warning those who are gloating today not to rub their hands with happiness, they will not get away. You cannot escape the law no matter how many inventions you make, no matter how many actions hostile to democracy and to the normal functioning of a justice system you carry out, the arm of the law is long and you cannot escape it. I also make an appeal to all Romanians who are dissatisfied today with President Iohannis' decision - the battle goes on, the battle for democracy, the battle for rights and freedoms, the battle for Justice's independence. It is a battle fought every day by each citizen who loves his/her country, who is concerned with the direction Romania is heading towards and who wants to get involved to maintain Romania in the right direction, in a direction that allows each Romanian to truly live better and fulfill his/her destiny," the PNL leader affirmed.Asked whether PNL might support the referendum on Justice, requested by Save Romania Union (USR), Orban replied that in case President Iohannis will make such a decision, the Liberals will support it.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree removing from office Laura Codruta Kovesi as chief prosecutor of DNA.