PNL's Orban states decision to move Embassy in Israel can only be made by country's President

President of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Friday that a decision to move Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem can only be made by Romania's president and urged the Government to renounce any institutional demarche in that regard.

"I followed with consternation Dagnea [Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, PSD, major at rule - ed.n.]'s statements yesterday evening in a television show and the announcement made by him regarding the memorandum adopted by the Government on the moving of Romania's Embassy to Jerusalem. I specify that Dragnea has not got any quality in matters of foreign policy of the Romanian state and it doesn't seem normal for a party leader, be it the governing party, to make announcements which regard the state's foreign policy, to influence decisions concerning Romania's foreign policy. The Government has made a huge mistake for adopting this memorandum. Through this decision it has is throwing away a constant effort of over 30 years of the Romanian state's foreign policy in the area and is seriously breaching Romania's Constitution. (...) Such a decision can only be made by Romania's President. (...) We urge the Government to reject any institutional demarche in that regard," Orban told a press conference.The Government adopted a memorandum which decides the initiation of the procedures to effectively move the Romanian Embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea announced on Thursday.President Klaus Iohannis was neither informed nor consulted regarding a possible move of Romania's Embassy in Israel, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday, which highlights that such a demarche can only be carried out upon an in-depth analysis, that takes into consideration all its [the demarches, ed.n.] foreign policy consequences and implications and that "at this stage" it would represent a breach of the relevant international right."

AGERPRES .