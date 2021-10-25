PNL's Citu: Responsible solution - voting minority government

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, reiterated on Monday that he expects the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Save Romania Union (USR) show responsibility and vote for the minority government, showing that if the two formations do not support this Executive, the only option is early elections.

"PNL has showed responsibility, flexibility, the desire to solve this political crisis. It came and changed the mandate, from a chairman of the PNL for PM it came with another candidate. It's what those in the PSD and USR were saying. PSD said very clearly it doesn't want to govern, so we have no discussion to have with them. USR left government and together with those in PSD and AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians] took down a Government without having a solution. The responsible solution today is to vote for this minority Government, that would show on the part of the USR and the PSD responsibility and that they are interested in Romanians and not only for votes, electoral schemes or their electoral plans and we move forward and we deal with solving the crisis in Romania. If not, as I've said each time, all the options are on the table, including early elections," said Citu at the headquarters of the PNL.

He claimed that USR doesn't need to go in opposition, but should show responsibility.

"If the USR remains stuck in a single option, we have no way to discuss. All people should show responsibility. Today, USR is showing lack of responsibility. PNL made an important step. The chairman of the party made an important step, moved out of the way, PNL came with a different mandate. Where is the responsibility of those in the USR? Let's see what concession those in the USR make. Today, for Romanians, they should vote this Government, get over winter and then we can talk. (...) If the interest of those in the PSD and the USR is to destroy the PNL, I will never allow it," said Citu.

In case the two formations do not support this Executive, he added, the only option is early elections.

"It's the only option. It seems the PSD and USR want early elections and then all we saw in this period from the PSD and the USR were just empty words. (...) If the USR only wants positions... because ultimately that's how we see it. The USR only wants positions, they're not interested in the good of Romanians. I showed that position doesn't matter to me. PNL showed this," the PNL chair also said.