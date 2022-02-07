PNL's Citu: Romania risks losing money under PNRR if it fails to achieve targets before March 31

The most important of the 24 targets under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that have to be achieved prior to March 31 are legislation on the Second Pillar of pensions and the law on public pay, national Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Monday at the Senate, adding that Romania is at risk of losing money unless the targets are achieved.

"There are some important things [at the Ministry of Labour]. One is legislation for the Second Pillar pensions, which is very important, and the second is about the public payroll law. There are other targets, there are 24 targets that have to be achieved by March 31, otherwise we lose money, and I would like to see that minister who comes up before the Romanians and says that he or she did not have time to deal with the matter and we will not receive the money under PNRR," Citu said when asked if he has signals that the Ministry of Labour could meet its PNRR commitments on state pensions and public pay.

Regarding PNL's support for Labour Minister Marius Budai, Citu said once again that everything the party wants to say is done within the governing coalition.

Budai previously said that increasing state pensions is needed, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "put that on its governing agenda." He said that as the labour minister he would in no way give up on state pensions being increased and the inequities in the state pension system ironed out.