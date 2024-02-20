PNL's Ciuca: EPP must remain the biggest political force in the EU after elections

The European People's Party (EPP) must remain the largest political force in the European Union also after the June elections, Romanian Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Tuesday.
On a two-day visit to Spain, Ciuca also met national leader of the People's Party of Spain Alberto Nunez Feijoo, agerpres reports."The European People's Party must remain the largest political force in the European Union even after the June elections. That was the conclusion of the meeting I had with Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the national leader of the Spanish People's Party. It is in the interest of democracy to present to the voters of our countries the advantages that the EU brings to everyone. Both Romania and Spain benefit from funds from Brussels, which develop regions and communities, bridging economic gaps," Ciuca wrote in a social media post.
He added that he proposed to the chairman of the Spanish People's Party to discuss with representatives of the Romanian community their intentions to get involved in the local political, economic and social life.
"I also asked him that his party support the governmental initiative to award dual citizenship to Romanians and to rectify the taxes on the Orthodox Church. I wished him that in this year's elections to the European Parliament his party would keep the first place garnered in last year's parliamentary elections."
Ciuca added that more details about the strategy of the European People's Party for the June elections will be discussed at the EPP congress convention, which PNL will host on March 6-7 in Bucharest.
At the end of his official visit to Spain, Ciuca met the Romanian Christian Orthodox Bishop of Spain and Portugal Timotei, to whom he promised that all steps would be taken for the Spanish authorities to rediscuss the agreement by which all religious denominations in Spain would benefit from the same tax treatment. Especially with regard to real estate taxes.
"I was glad to meet today His Eminence Timotei, the Romanian Orthodox bishop of Spain and Portugal, at the Madrid headquarters of the Diocese. I thanked him for all the efforts he made to keep the Romanian spirit alive in the community there. Spanish authorities I talked to shared with me the seriousness and good integration of Romanians into this society. I know that our church has an important contribution to this image through the moral support and guiding role in the lives of those who are far from the country. I promised him that in Bucharest we will take all steps for the Spanish authorities to rediscuss the agreement by which all religious denominations in Spain would benefit from the same tax treatment, especially in terms of real estate taxes."
Ciuca paid an official visit to Spain on Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation of his Spanish counterpart Pedro Rollan Ojeda.
The delegation led by Ciuca included Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc, chairman of the Defence Committee, and Senator Titus Corlatean, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.