PNL's Ciuca: PNL took up governing in a coalition because the country needed political stability

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday that PNL joined the incumbent governing coalition because Romania needed political stability amidst numerous crises, Agerpres reports.

"It is true, the National Liberal Party took up governing in a coalition of three, later of two, because the country needed political stability, the country needed to overcome all these successive and overlapping crises and the country needed to go on. For all this, sometimes, (...) it is necessary to make a minimum sacrifice of pride. We have done it, we are doing it and we will continue to do it. But for that we do not ask that someone come and appreciate it openly. They just have to respect us. The minimum respect for what we can offer and have offered and will continue to offer," Ciuca told a the meeting of the Extraordinary Local Coordination Committee of PNL Campulung.

He told the attendees that in their dialogue with the citizens they should talk about both the achievements of the party and the non-achievements.

"We shouldn't be afraid to talk about what we did, just like we shouldn't be afraid to admit what we didn't do, it's only human. (...) Each of us must go in the streets and, regardless of political persuasion of those with whom we come into dialogue, we should also acknowledge what we did not do."