PNL's Ciuca: Russia's newest brutal attacks destabilize food supply of many countries

The President of the Senate, PNL(National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca says that the newest "brutal" attacks carried out by Russia against the port of Ismail are destabilizing the food supply of several countries, putting global food security in serious danger.

"Russia has attacked the Ismail port again. And this time, Russia's intention was to damage Ukraine's export capacity and intimidate neighbouring countries. We condemn these new cruel attacks that targeted civilian targets, attacks that destabilize the food supply of several countries, seriously endangering global food security," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

According to Ciuca , Ukrainian grains are expected in many corners of the world, such as Africa, the Middle East or South Asia.

"Romania remains with its Euro-Atlantic partners in supporting Ukraine in the face of the unjustified and unprovoked Russian invasion, and we are constantly looking for solutions to unblock the situation regarding the export of grains. We remain firmly engaged and in solidarity with Ukraine and the rest of the free world in this terrible fight, to defend the human rights and for a safe future, where respect for human lives prevails," the PNL president also said.