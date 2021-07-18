PNL's Ludovic Orban: I've been, am and will be a warrantor of PNL's unity

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, affirmed, on Sunday, in northwestern Baia Mare, at the conference for the election of the president of the Maramures County branch, that he is a warrantor of the party's unity.

"For me, the PNL unit is fundamental. I was, am and will be a guarantor of the PNL unit. I demonstrated this as no one from my counter-candidate team in Congress suffered, on the contrary, many were able to pursue their careers and to record important victories, to occupy important positions, because for me there is only correctness in the PNL. The choice of each person must be taken, thought on the basis of his/her own discernment, his/her own evaluation, based on his/her own faith about which should be the future of the PNL," Ludovic Orban said.

The liberal leader claimed that he expects a similar behavior from the team of his opponent, PM Florin Citu.

"Since a member of the PNL, I have been present in every moment facing the past, because we are the party with the richest history of all political parties on the European stage. I have been facing the present, the present continuous, yet I have been facing the future. A true leader has the vision and the ability to give direction, he has the ability to take responsibility for difficult decisions, decisions that are not viewed with sympathy for the moment, but can give results," Ludovic Orban added.

AGERPRES .