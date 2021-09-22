PNL's Orban: More energy and involvement should have been invested in vaccination campaign

Chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL) Ludovic Orban maintains there should have been more energy and involvement invested in the vaccination campaign "from all government stakeholders" and that he would have handled the situation more carefully and with greater "concern".

"More energy and more involvement should have been invested in the vaccination campaign from all government stakeholders, the National Vaccination Committee, President Gheorghita and the team working there should not have been left without many tools to support vaccination campaigns. Without the involvement of the prefects, public health directorates, family doctors, mayors, even priests and other stakeholders who have influence in the community, it was very difficult to reach the targets set by the prime minister," Orban told national broadcaster TVR.

He specified that although the vaccination campaign is not a failure, it has not achieved its targets."It is not a failure, but we have not achieved our targets and the fewer people are vaccinated, the higher the risk of getting sick and the higher the risk of developing severe forms," the PNL leader explained.He maintains that if he had remained prime minister, he would have coordinated the campaign better."Certainly, yes. Better, more carefully, with more concern, with a close follow-up, with targets set for prefects, with incentives to be offered even to mayors," Ludovic Orban replied, when asked how he would have run the vaccination campaign if he had been prime minister.AGERPRES