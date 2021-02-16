Police staff protest in Victoriei Square

Representatives of the National Union of Police and Contract Staff are protesting on Tuesday, starting at 10:00, in Victoriei Square, demanding, among other things, the uncapping of salaries and pensions, according to AGERPRES.

The unionists also demand the updating with the inflation rate of the pensions of police officers / military personnel in reserve or retired, the increase to 25% of the risk and the neuropsychic overload bonus for all beneficiaries of this right, the updating of the food norm, according to consumer price indices, granting additional sum of money for medical risk (covid bonus) for police officers in the front line of preventing and combating the pandemic, etc.

This union started on January 14, 2021 the series of protests within the Caravan of the National Trade Union Confederation Cartel Alfa, of which it is a member.

Participating in the protest action in Victoriei Square are also representatives of the Union of Laid Off Military Personnel, dissatisfied with the "Government's policy of throwing the crisis exclusively on the shoulders of employees and pensioners."