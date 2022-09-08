Polish Film Festival at Romanian Peasant Museum

The Polish Film Festival, Vistula Film Festival, which promotes Polish culture in over 40 cities in 24 countries, invites Romanians to its first edition in Romania, September 22-25, at the Village Museum Cinema in Bucharest.

Eight successful Polish productions will be presented at the first edition of the festival.

Spectators will have the opportunity to see both the latest films by Polish filmmakers presented in major film festivals around the world, as well as a classic of Polish cinema roundup on the 100th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Polish director Jerzy Kawalerowicz. Thus, the "Night Train" will be presented , a melodrama with elements of a police story and an excellent cast, according to the organisers, told Agerpres.

The opening of the festival will be followed by the screening of the feature film "Leave No Trace" by Jan Pawel Matuszynski, included in the official competition of the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Among the films selected at this first edition of the festival are the comedy "The In-laws" by Jakub Michalczuk, the documentary "The Balcony Movie" by Pawel Lozinski, as well as "Sweat" by Magnus von Horn, and "I never cry" by Piotr Domalewski.