Polish PM Morawiecki: Poland supports Romanians' aspirations regarding the Schengen area

Poland supports Romanians' aspirations regarding the Schengen area, the head of the Government in Warsaw, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Tuesday in Bucharest, in the beginning of the meeting of the two government delegations, told Agerpres.

"Poland supports the aspirations of Romanians in relation to the Schengen area, but what I say here will be unpopular, but among friends I allow myself to say - a great effort, which results from statistical data both of Romania and Poland, is that very talented people from us are going to the European Union and this influx of blood, we can say, refers to thousands, hundreds of thousands of people that we have trained, we have taught them, we have made financial efforts and they are leaving. These expenses that we have incurred are going to favour Western markets fed by this influx. Naturally, we appreciate that a lot of money from various grants and so on is going further into the Polish and Romanian economy," Mateusz Morawiecki stated, according to the official translation.

In this context, he said that "the elements of economic construction are so designed as to act in favour of the powerful."

"It's about the flow of capital and the flow of labour and services. Thus, it's good to be aware that we are in a similar situation, and those who are more powerful than us, the Germans, the French, the Italians, are trying to win. It is good that we have learned to work together and this works in our favour," the Polish Prime Minister added.